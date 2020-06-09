Death Notices Tuesday 9th June, 2020

Conal Flynn

Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Private funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward. Memorial mass in celebration of Conal Flynn’s life will be held at a later date.

Tommie Burke

Culliagh North, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Tommie Burke will take place privately today at 3 in St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Private funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.

Mim Moloney nee Sylver

3 Cobble Drive, Crowe Street, Gort and formerly of Kinincha, Gort. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Private funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Mim Moloneys life will be held at a later date.