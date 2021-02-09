Death Notices Tuesday 9th February 2021

print

Bridie Walsh

Rosslodge, Headford. Mass for Bridie Walsh will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana, Corner Chapel. Mass will be streamed live online on the Caherlistrane Facebook page. Funeral afterwards in Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Mary Fahy nee Wad

Gaelcarrig Park, Newcastle. Mass for Mary Fahy will take place today at 11 in the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery via Corrib Park entrance and Siobhan McKenna Road.

Margaret also known as Maudie Morley nee Cooke

St. Judes, Galway Road, Tuam. Mass for Maudie Morley will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Nigel Duane

Abbey, Loughrea. Mass for Nigel Duane will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Abbey, Loughrea. Mass will be streamed live online funerals live.ie. Funeral afterwards to Curra Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.