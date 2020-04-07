Death Notices Tuesday 7th April, 2020

George Henry

Galway Road, Tuam. Private funeral for George Henry will take place.

Geraldine Maloney nee Quinn

Anbally, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Tuam. Private mass tomorrow Wednesday at 2 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Private funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice. Memorial mass in celebration of Geraldine Maloney’s life will be held at a later date.

Paddy Joe Collins

Curry, Cummer, Tuam and Stella Maris Nursing Home, Cummer. Funeral for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Paddy Joe Collins life will be held at a later date.

Evelyn Folan nee Mannion

St. James’ Crescent, Mervue. Private funeral will take place tomorrow Wednesday. Memorial mass for Evelyn Folan will be held at a later date. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary McPartlan

Liosmore, Cappagh Road and formerly of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim. Funeral for Mary McPartlan will be celebrated privately.

Suzanne Burke

London. Daughter of Sean Burke, London and Mulleghmore, Moylough, Ballinasloe. Private funeral for Suzanne Burke will take place in London.