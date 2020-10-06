Death Notices Tuesday 6th October, 2020

James also known as Jimmy Dooley

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Jimmy Dooley will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Parish Facebook Page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Derrick Regan

Prospect Hill. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 7, for family and relatives. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to the Holy Family Church, Mervue for mass for Derrick Regan at 11. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Barbara also known as Babe Gorham

Roisin na Mainiach, Carna. Mass for Babe Gorham will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Carna. Funeral afterwards to Muighinis Cemetery.