Death Notices Tuesday 5th May, 2020

Margaret Ita Doyle nee Lynch

Chesire, England and formerly of Clondine, Kilbeacanty. Funeral will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 3 in Rakerin Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Margaret Ita Doyle’s life will be held at a later date.

Teresa McDonagh nee O’Loughlin

Pollinore, Corofin, Tuam. In her 91st year. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 4 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Donations, if desired to St. Annes Ward Stroke Unit UHG. Memorial mass in celebration of Teresa McDonaghs life will be held at a later date. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.

Anne Lenihan – Gibson

Nashville, Tennessee and formerly of Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place in Nashville. Memorial mass in celebration of Anne Lenihan – Gibson’s life will be held at a later date.

Peter John McManus

Applebarn, Killomor, The Neale, Co. Mayo and formerly of Belfast and Galway. Mass for Peter John McManus will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 1 in St. John’s Church, The Neale. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.

Reverend Fr. Sean Kilbane

The Society of African Missions, Blackrock Road, Cork and formerly of Mountbellew. Funeral for Reverend Fr. Sean Kilbane will take place privately, for family only. Mass will be streamed live tomorrow Wednesday at 12 on www.smawilton.ie.

Nora Keane nee Lenihan

Ballykeeran, Bullaun, Loughrea and formerly of Weybridge, Surrey. Mass will take place privately today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Nora Keane’s life will take place at a later date.

Martin Nally

Addrigoole, Corrandula. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Martin Nally’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael Ward

20 The Glebe, Tuam. Funeral for Michael Ward will take place privately, for family only.

Fr. Stanislaus Callanan O.C.D

Kilcooley and formerly of Avila, Dublin. Mass for Fr. Stanislaus Callanan will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 in The Carmelite Abbey Church, Loughrea, and will be steamed live from 11:25, on www.funeralslive.ie. Private funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Francis Kilkelly

Curragh House, Tuam. Funeral for Francis Kilkelly will take place privately.