Death Notices Tuesday 5th January 2021

Matthew also known as Mattie Power

Powerscross, Portumna. Removal from his home on Thursday for private mass for Mattie Power at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Looscaun. Mass will be streamed live online on the Woodford Looscaun parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Kay also known as Kathleen Kelly nee McComiskey

Cappagh Road, Barna. Arriving at Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Kathleen Kelly at 12, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on Barna Furbo Church facebook page and Barna Furbo parish webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Cyril Connolly

Clarinbridge and New York City. Mass for Cyril Connolly will take place privately, today at 12 in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridge parish.ie. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to The Kevin Bell Trust.