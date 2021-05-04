Death Notices Tuesday 4th May 2021

print

George Ogle

Somerset, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Mass for George Ogle will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Augustine’s Church Facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery.

Sean Dolan

Banagher Street, Cloghan, Co. Offaly. Private mass for Sean Dolan will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Marys Church, Cloghan. Mass will be streamed live online on cloghanbanagherparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Killourney Cemetery.

Christine Boyle nee Gargan

Ryehill, Monivea, Greystones, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Rocks Road, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan. Private family mass for Christine Boyle will take place on Thursday at 10 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt. Mass will be streamed live online on kingscourtparish.ie and on Kieran brothers Funeral Care facebook page. Funeral cortege will leave the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt and travel to Galway via Main Street, Kingscourt at 11 for interment in Tobar Padraig Cemetery, Ryehill, Monivea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Marie Keating Foundation.

Padraic Howley

Cloonkeen, Tuam. Removal from his residence tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for private family mass for Padraic Howley at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Patrick Ward

72 Dubin Road, Tuam. Removal from his residence today at 11:30 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for private family mass for Patrick Ward at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.