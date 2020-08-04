Death Notices Tuesday 4th August, 2020

Maureen Lee

Gort Mhaoilir, Athenry and formerly of Clareview Park, Ballybane and Marian Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Reposing at her home, in Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption for mass or Maureen Lee at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Forgney Cemetery, Ballymahon. Mass will be streamed live online on Athenry Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Finn nee McHugh, Laraghmore, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass for Mary Finn will take place today at 12 in Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. House private, by request.