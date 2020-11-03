Death Notices Tuesday 3rd November, 2020

Canon Trevor Arnold Sullivan

Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Canon Trevor Arnold Sullivan’s life will be held at a later date.

Patrick Anthony also known as Tony Mannion

Cregg, Craughwell and formerly of St. Patricks Avenue, Galway and London. Private cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium. Memorial mass in celebration of Tony Mannion’s life will be held at a later date.

Breda Quinn nee Looney

Gortnaclough, Kinvara and formerly of Kilmihil, Co. Clare. Reposing at her home this afternoon from 2. Funeral cortege will leave her home tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 for mass for Breda Quinn at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery.

Paddy Nee

Turloch, Rosmuc, Connemara. Reposing privately at his residence this afternoon from 4. Mass for Paddy Nee will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Gortmore Church. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium at 4. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Mick Long

Kiltrogue, Claregalway. Removal from his home today to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for mass for Mick Long at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on Youtube and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.