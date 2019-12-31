Death Notices Tuesday 31st December , 2019

John Barnes

Kylemore, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Mass for John Barnes tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining new cemetery.

Packie Byrne

Lisavalley-Jackson, Tuam. Reposing at his home this afternoon from 3. Removal at 5 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Packie Byrne tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Teresa Forde nee McEntee

Renmore Park. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this afternoon from 3:30. Removal at 5 to the church. Mass for Teresa Forde tomorrow Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association.

John also known as Jack Woods

Faha, Caher, Co. Clare. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, George’s Street, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Killanena. Mass for Jack Woods tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Faha cemetery.

Johnny Connolly

Cor na Ron, Inverin and formerly of Inis – Bearachain, Lettermore, Connemara. Mass for Johnny Connolly today at 12 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.