Death Notices Tuesday 30th March 2021

print

Irene Doyle

Munster Avenue. Mass for Irene Doyle will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 1in St. Marys Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Desmond also known as Des Coen

The Mall, Eyrecourt. Arriving to Eyrecourt Church tomorrow Wednesday for private mass for Des Coen at 2. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Brendan Joseph Sweeney

Abbey Terrace, Loughrea and formerly of Templeogue Village, Dublin. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday for private mass for Brendan Joseph Sweeney at 12, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Cremation service can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com with password KL31BS. The link will go live at 13:50.

Christina also known as Chrissie Smyth nee Gardiner

Michael Collins Road, Mervue. Mass for Chrissie Smyth will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on the Mervue Church website. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway and Claddagh Swan Rescue.

Padraig Conway

Poultallon, Ballyshrule, Portumna. Mass for Padraig Conway will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 1 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killeen. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tynagh and Killeen Parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban Cemetery.

Mary Brogan nee Staunton

Mc Dara Road and formerly of Colman’s Road, Shantalla. Mass for Mary Brogan will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Maureen Hughes nee Bane

Pinegrove, Mountbellew. Mass for Maureen Hughes will take place privately today at 1 in St. Marys Church, Mountbellew, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on bright blue productions and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.