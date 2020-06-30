Death Notices Tuesday 30th June, 2020

Tess O’Grady nee Donnellan

Belclare and formerly of Woodquay, Tuam. Mass for Tess O’Grady will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Sacred heart Church, Belclare, for immediate family only. Private funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Society. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.

Patrick J. also known as Paddy Murphy

Taylors Hill and formerly of Murphys Bar, High Street. Mass for Paddy Murphy will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 1 in St. Augustines Church, Middle Street. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Bridie Flynn nee Storan

Kilnadeema, Loughrea and formerly of Fedamore, Co. Limerick. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema, for family only. Private cremation to follow. Memorial mass in celebration of Bridie Flynns life will be held at a later date.

John A also known as Jack Daly

Ballyhehan, Bell Harbour and formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare. Removal from his residence today to St. Patrick’s Church, New Quay for mass for Jack Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Corcomroe Abbey.