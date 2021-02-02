Death Notices Tuesday 2nd February 2021

print

Bredge Slevin nee O’Malley

Oughterard, Brampton Care Home, Oranmore and formerly of Maunsells Road, Taylors Hill. Mass for Bredge Slevin will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 and will be streamed live online on St. Joseph’s Parish Church webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Fragile X Society.

Lily Halliday nee Hardy

Sion Hill, Dunmore and formerly of Cloghan, Co. Offaly. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass for Lily Halliday will be held at a later date.

Kathleen Higgins nee Furey

Lisheenkyle,Oranmore and formerly of Gurrane,Oranmore. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on church media.tv and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. A memorial mass in celebration of Kathleen Higgins life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Athenry Cancer Care.

Sean Keogh

Loughnane Terrace, Mervue. Mass for Sean Keogh will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 2 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Honour Abberton nee Carrick

Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue. Mass for Honour Abberton will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Geoghegan

Peake, Barnadearg, Tuam. Mass for Mary Geoghegan will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining graveyard.

Brendan Furey

Bog Road, Oranmore. Mass for Brendan Furey will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Mass will be streamed live online on oranmore parish.org/live and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Catherine Burke

Athenry Road, Tuam and formerly of Mullaghmore, Moylough. Mass for Catherine Burke will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 2 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online on farewell films.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Tom also known as Mickey Bermingham

late of Finglas, Dublin and formerly of Caherhenryhoe, Loughrea. Mass for Mickey Bermingham will be streamed live online tomorrow Wednesday at 10. Click here to view http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Josephine Gannon nee Healy

“Ave Maria”, Ballymoate Road, Tuam and formerly of Lakeview, Moylough. Mass for Josephine Gannon will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online on farewell films.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Louis Hoade

Caherlistrane. Mass for Louis Hoade will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Church of Mary Immaculate & St. Joseph. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/ caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Francie Reynolds

Bishop Street, Tuam. Mass for Francie Reynolds will take place privately today at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live online. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Brendan Barry

Baile An Domhnaill, Spiddal and formerly of Co. Meath. Mass for Brendan Barry will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal. Mass will be streamed live online on cill einde.ie Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery, Spiddal. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

Olive Shaughnessy nee Dermody

Seven Springs, Earlspark, Kilnadeema, Loughrea and formerly of Dominick Street, Portumna. Mass for Olive Shaughnessy will take place privately today at 1 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

John Daly

Lough Mask House, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Mass for John Daly will take place privately today at 12 in Saint Mary of the Rosary Church, Cong, Co. Mayo, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Ballyhola Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Burke Funeral Directors Clonbur facebook page. House private, by request.