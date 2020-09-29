Death Notices Tuesday 29th September, 2020

Patrick Joyce

The Briars, Killola, Rosscahill. Mass for Patrick Joyce will take place on Thursday at 12 in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Killanin. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on MCN Media. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bill Dodd

formerly of Winnipeg, Canada. Mass for Bill Dodd will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew for family and close friends. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Sean Kinsella

Sycamore Cove, Maree, Oranmore and formerly of Campile, Co. Wexford. Mass for Sean Kinsella will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Maree, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

John Moran

Glencorrib, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Removal from his home tomorrow Wednesday to Glencorrib Church for private mass for John Moran at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moyne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

BiBi O’Connor

Flagmount, Co.Clare. Mass for BiBi O’Connor will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Flagmount, for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Feakle Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Mass will be streamed live online via link on RIP.ie.

Mary Tarpey nee Finn

Kiltullagh, Athenry. Mass for Mary Tarpey will take place privately today at 1 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kiltullagh, for family. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Local Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Youtube. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Molly Dolan nee Murphy

Claddagh Quay and formerly of Clonroche, Co. Wexford. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 7 for family and relatives. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh for private mass for Molly Dolan at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mickey Connaughton

Carrowclough, Loughrea. Mass for Mickey Connaughton will take place today at 12 in Clostoken Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Alzheimer Association of Ireland.