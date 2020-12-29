Death Notices Tuesday 29th December 2020

print

Michael Dixon

Portacarron, Oughterard. Mass for Michael Dixon will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Paul Spencer

Church Street, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Paul Spencer will take place privately today at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv

Patrick also known as Paidín Tully

Boher Com, Loughrea. Mass for Paidín Tully will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie and on churchservices.tv. House private, by request.

Peter also known as Peadar Gilligan

Tudor Lawn, Newcastle and Attymon and London. Cortege will leave his home today at 11:30 to arrive at Galway Cathedral for mass for Peter Gilligan at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on galwaycathedral.ie and on the Galway Cathedral facebook page. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Teresa Sweeney nee Ward

Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Mass for Teresa Sweeney will take place privately today at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Parry Moore

Castle Street, Dunmore. Mass for Parry Moore will take place privately, today at 12 in The Church of Our Lady and Saint Nicholas, Dunmore, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Ability West.

Tina Hennelly nee Broderick

George’s Street, Gort, and formerly of Kilcrimple, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Tina Hennelly will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilbeacanty old and new facebook page and on the Gort parish facebook page.