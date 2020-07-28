Death Notices Tuesday 28th July, 2020

Michael O’Connor

Killannin, Rosscahill. Mass for Michael O’Connor will take place privately, today at 12 in Killannin Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Doreen Rooney nee Monaghan

Eyrecourt Grove, Banagher Road, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Mass for Doreen Rooney will take place privately, today at 1 in St. Brendans Church, Eyrecourt. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Claire Wenger nee O’Hara

Nogra, Kinvara and formerly of Neale, Killimor and London, U.K. Reposing at her nephew Michael O’Hara’s home in Nogra, Kinvara this afternoon. Mass for Claire Wenger will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Kierans Church, Doorus, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnoise Cemetery, Co. Offaly. Funeral cortege will pass through Killimor at 1:30 to arrive at Clonmacnoise Cemetery at 2:30. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.

Michael Craven

Carrowkeal, Crusheen, Co. Clare. Mass for Michael Craven will take place privately, today at 11 in Crusheen Church. Funeral afterwards to Ruane Cemetery.

Mary Ryan nee Cannon

Claureen, Attymon, Athenry. Mass will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Iomars Church, Kilimordaly, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Mary Ryan’s life will be held at a later date.

Mary Stephens nee Crehan

Ballygar. Mass for Mary Stephens will take place privately, today at 11:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar, for family and close friends only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick also known as Pat Henaghan

Ballyconlaught, Headford and formerly of Salthill. Mass for Pat Henaghan will take place privately, today at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Headford Parish Facebook page. House private and family flowers only, by request.