Death Notices Tuesday 28th April, 2020

Margaret Cooke nee Monaghan

Corrib Park and formerly of Waterlane. Funeral for Margaret Cooke will take place privately. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Madeleine Kelly nee Noone

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Madeleine Kelly will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 2 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Private funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.

Douglas also known as Dougie Quinn

Caheronaun Road, Loughrea. Funeral for Dougie Quinn will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral. Private funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Nora also known as Nonie Cunningham nee Moylan

Bunnatubber, Corrandulla and formerly of Farmerstown, Annaghdown. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Nonie Cunningham’s life will be held at a later date.