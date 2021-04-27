Death Notices Tuesday 27th April 2021

print

Katherine Boyle nee McCormack

Newtowndaly, Loughrea and formerly of Boston, U.S.A. Private family mass for Katherine Boyle will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Andrews Church, Leitrim. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Parkinsons Society.

Francis also known as Frank Finnegan

Enfield, Sydney, Australia and formerly of Woodquay, Tuam. Mass for Frank Finnegan will take place tomorrow Wednesday morning at 2am Irish time in St. Josephs Catholic Church, Enfield, Sydney. Mass will be streamed live online on bowdenfamilyfunerals.com.

James Cahill

Coillte Mhuirlinne, Ballybane and formerly of Castlepark, Ballybane and Glencolumbkille, Carron, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue tomorrow Wednesday for private mass for James Cahill at 11. Mass will be streamed live online via link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3a30hKjhjBfHi8jaoIYU1g. Private cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 1. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.