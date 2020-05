Mai Wallace nee Flaherty

Crow Street, Gort. Mass for Mai Wallace will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Private funeral afterwards to St. Colmans Cemetery, Gort. Flowers welcome.

Kathleen Mohan nee Monaghan

Claran, Headford. Mass for Kathleen Mohan will take place privately, today at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Private funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Headford parish facebook page.