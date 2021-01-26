Death Notices Tuesday 26th January 2021

print

Thomas also known as Bob Griffin

East Acton, London and formerly of Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bob Griffin will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Fr. Griffin Church, Gurteen, for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on ballymacwardgurteenparish.com. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeenkerrill Cemetery.

Charity Dreaper Eyre nee Worthington Eyre

Eyreville Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral for Charity Dreaper Eyre will take place. House private, by request.

Assumpta Sherry nee Scanlon

Peterswell. Funeral cortege will leave her residence tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 to arrive at St.Thomas’ Church, Peterswell for private mass for Assumpta Sherry at 12. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery. House private, by request.

Angela Golding nee McPhilbin

Munster Avenue. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Marys Church, The Claddagh tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Angela Golding at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Tommy Casserly

Pollaturick, Milltown. Mass for Tommy Casserly will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Josephs Church, Milltown, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on church tv.ie. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Brennan

Creggaune, Ballinasloe. Mass for Paddy Brennan will take place privately today at 12 in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on church services.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Frank Moriarty

11 Lissadyra, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam and formerly of Cavan Road, Coote Hill, Co. Cavan. Mass for Frank Moriarty will take place privately today at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam for family. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.