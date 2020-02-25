Death Notices Tuesday 25th February, 2020

Pádraig Bailey

11 St. Josephs Avenue. Reposing at O’Flaherty’s Funeral Home, Munster Avenue tomorrow Wednesday from 4 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Mass for Pádraig Bailey on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the R.N.L.I.

Noreen Walsh nee Rogers

Carnakib, Headford and formerly of Rathlee, Easkey, Co. Sligo. Reposing at McGowans Funeral Home, Ballina tomorrow Wednesday from 4.30 until 6.30. Mass for Noreen Walsh on Thursday at 11 in The Star of the Sea Church, Rathlee. Funeral afterwards to Roslea Cemetery, Easkey, Co. Sligo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Northwest Hospice.

Eileen Shaughnessy nee Dooley

Moyne, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam and formerly of Crumlin, Ballyglunin, Tuam. In her 94th year. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Eileen Shaughnessy tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association and Flannerys Nursing Home

Micheál Regan

Abbeylands, Mountbellew. Reposing at The Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Marys Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Micheál Regan tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Donations, if desired to Moylough Community First Responder Group.

Katherine Cunningham nee Flynn

Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Ballyshrule Portumna and New York, USA. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5.30 until 7.30. Removal afterwards to St. Brigits Church, Portumna. Mass for Katherine Cunningham tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Margo Curran nee Lydon

Derrydonnell More, Athenry and formerly of Lydon’s Bakery, Prospect Hill and Dublin Road. Reposing at her residence in Derrydonnell More this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street for mass for Margo Curran tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Margaret also known as Maggie Mongan nee McDonagh

18 Caheroyan Drive, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Maggie Mongan tomorrow Wednesday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry.

Una Bowes nee Macken

Mail Road, Cappataggle and formerly of Drum, Athlone. Reposing at Cappataggle Community Centre today from 4.30 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday morning to St. Michaels Church, Cappataggle for mass for Una Bowes at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilrickle Cemetery. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael also known as Mick Mannion

7 Carrig Road, Shantalla and formerly of Annagh, Kilbannon, Tuam. Reposing at his brother Christy’s home in Kilbannon this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from his home tomorrow Wednesday morning for mass for Mick Mannion at 12.30 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery.

Colman Flaherty

Camus, Connemara. Mass for Colman Flaherty today at 12 in Camus Church. Funeral afterwards to Leitir Mór Na Choille Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to ICU University Hospital, Galway.