Death Notices Tuesday 25th December, 2018

Philomena also known as Philo Quinn nee Cahill

Aran Road, Ballinderreen. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church tomorrow Wednesday from 4 until 6. Mass for Philo Quinn on Thursday at 10 in Roveagh Church, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Tony Raftery

Dalysfort Road, Salthill and formerly of Dereen, Kilkerrin. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Tony Raftery on Thursday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Phil MacDermott nee Brady

Dalysfort Road, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Wednesday from 2. Removal at 4 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Phil MacDermott on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Christopher also known as Christy Ryan

Beechlawn, Ballinasloe and formerly of Rathlee, Easkey, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Wednesday from 4 until 7. Private removal on Thursday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe to arrive for mass for Christy Ryan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Branch of Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Celia Hughes nee Madden

Russelstown, Milltown. In her 103rd year. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam, tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Mass for Celia Hughes on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery.