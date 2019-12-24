Death Notices Tuesday 24th December , 2019

Peggy Glynn nee Conneely

Ballymoney, Dunmore and formerly of Galway Road, Clifden. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, Dunmore on Friday from 5. Removal at 8 to her home. Mass for Peggy Glynn on Saturday at 12 in the Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemtery. House private, by request.

Paul O’Toole

Curramore, Headford. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford today from 2 until 4. Removal from his home on Thursday to arrive at St Marys Church, Claran for mass for Paul O’Toole at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. House private to immediate family on Christmas Day. Donations, if desired to Mill Hill Missionaries.

John also known as Jack Conway

Polredmond, Williamstown. Mass for Jack Conway today at 12 in the Church of St. Terese, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Kildaree Cemetery. House private, by request.