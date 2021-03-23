Death Notices Tuesday 23rd March 2021

print

Paddy Hyland

Brodella, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Funeral arrangements for Paddy Hyland will be announced later.

Joe also known as Josie Cahalan

RUS-IN-URBE and formerly of Cahalan’s Pub Main Street, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday for private mass for Josie Cahalan at 12:30, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie and on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.

Kitty Traynor nee Mitchell

Ballinderry, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Kitty Traynor will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Mary also known as Maidie Walsh nee Callanan

Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Mass for Maidie Walsh will take place privately today at 12 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.