Death Notices Tuesday 23rd June, 2020

Bridie Brennan nee Long

Liskeavy, Milltown, Tuam. In her 103rd year. Mass for Bridie Brennan will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in her home. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery.

Mary Donaldson nee Lynch

Kilbeacanty, Gort. Mass for Mary Donaldson will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Private funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Loretta Davey nee Colleran

Fairlands Park, Newcastle and formerly of Rathscanlon, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Private removal today to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Loretta Davey will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí. Mass will be streamed live online on Galway Cathedral Webcam.

Rosaleen McGrath nee Curran

“Kayros”, Dr. Mannix Road, Salthill and formerly of Beattystown, Fairhill, Claddagh. Reposing at her residence today. Removal from her home tomorrow Wednesday at 1 via, Dr. Mannix Road, Devon Park, Lower Salthill and Fr. Griffin Road to Shannon Crematorium for private cremation at 2.30. Live stream available by contacting Shannon Crematorium.

Madeline Elwood nee Burke

St. Brendans Avenue, Woodquay and formerly of Beagh, Gort. Removal from her home this morning at 11 to The Abbey Church, St. Francis Street for private mass for Madeline Elwood at 11.30. Private funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on R.I.P.ie.