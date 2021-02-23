Death Notices Tuesday 23rd February 2021

print

Maeve Higgins nee Boland

Sylane, Tuam and formerly of Moyglass, Fethart, Co. Tipperary. Removal from her home tomorrow Wednesday to the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare for private mass for Maeve Higgins at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Killower Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Eithne O’Donohoe nee Griffith

Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Mass for Eithne O’Donohoe will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy, for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on the Abbeyknockmoy Parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers and Cancer Care West.

Thomas also known as Tommie Healy

Abbert, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam and Fair Street, Cork. Mass for Tommie Healy will take place privately today at 12 in St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Jack Walsh

Brodella, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Removal from his home tomorrow Wednesday to St. Josephs Church, Shrule for private mass for Jack Walsh at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on Shrule parish facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Shrule cemetery.

Nora also known as Nonnie Gallagher nee Curley

St. Michaels Place, Ballinasloe. Mass for Nonnie Gallagher will take place privately today at 12 in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Lily Burbidge nee McDonagh

Dun Ard, Craughwell and formerly of Waterlane and Riverside Estate. Mass for Lily Burbidge will take place today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery, Craughwell.

Tom Jackson

Ardilaun Road, Newcastle and formerly of Rahoon Road. Mass for Tom Jackson will take place privately today at 12 in Galway Cathedral, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on galway cathedral.ie and the Galway Cathedral Facebook page.