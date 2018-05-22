Death Notices Tuesday 22nd May, 2018

Mary also known as Maureen Law nee Gavin

Ballagh, Bushypark. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. James Church, Bushypark. Mass for Maureen Law tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Bushypark cemetery.

Maureen Beatty nee Cunningham

14 Monivea Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Maureen Beatty tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Neonatal Unit, UHG.

Paul O’Shaughnessy

Parkroe and Main Street, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Paul O’Shaughnessy tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Padraic Hogan

Perth, Australia and formerly of Lissadell, Dalysfort Road, Salthill. Funeral will take place in Perth, Australia. A memorial mass for Padraic Hogan will be held in St. Mary’s Dominican Church, Claddagh this evening at 7:30.

Pam Regan

Ballyeighter, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Reposing at her home today from 3 until 6. Removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher for prayers at 8. Mass for Pam Regan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to St. Rynagh’s cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support or Offaly Palliative Care Services.

Peter Ned Folan

Clynagh, Carraroe. Mass for Peter Ned Folan today at 12 in Séipéal Mhic Dara. Carraroe. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Keady

Ower Beg, Ower, Headford. Mass for John Keady today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. No flowers. by request. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association.