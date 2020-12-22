Death Notices Tuesday 22nd December 2020

print

Ann Ryder

Cloonagh, Dunmore, Tuam. Reposing at her residence this evening. Mass for Ann Ryder will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.com. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private, by request.

Therese McHale

Stradbally North, Clarinbridge. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge tomorrow Wednesday for private mass for Therese McHale at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridge parish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West and Galway Hospice Foundation.

Michael also known as Mickie Kelly

Ballinakill, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mickie Kelly will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 1 in St. Francis Church, Meelick, for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Dervan

Harrow, London and formerly of Liss, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Private family funeral for Michael Dervan will take place.

Anne Shaughnessy nee Cunningham

Upper Dublin Road and formerly of Togher, Tuam. Mass for Anne Shaughnessy will take place today at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery.

Catherine Burke nee Gately

Curry, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Guerty, Co. Rosommon. Mass for Catherine Burke will take place today at 12 in St. Colmans Church Corofin, for family. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofin belclare.ie and on parish radio.