Death Notices Tuesday 21st July, 2020

Dolores McGartland nee Shields

St. Marys Residential Care Centre, Shantalla Road and formerly of 14 Dalysfort Road, Salthill and Dunfermline, Scotland. Mass for Dolores McGartland will take place today at 11 in St. Marys Church, The Claddagh. Mass will be streamed live online on dominicans claddagh.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Kate Coen nee Jennings

Kilmalaw, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Kate Coen will take place privately, today at 12 in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Kilconnell.

Brian Coppinger

Lydacan, Gort and formerly of Cahermore, Gort. Mass for Brian Coppinger will take place privately, today at 2 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery. House private, by request. Flowers welcome or donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.