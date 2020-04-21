Death Notices Tuesday 21st April, 2020

Thomas Martin also known as Tommie Egan

St. Fillan’s, Knocknacarra and formerly of Aghamore, Co. Mayo. Funeral will take place privately on Thursday. Memorial mass in celebration of Tommie Egan’s life will be held at a later date.

Ann Madden

Carra, Bullaun, Loughrea. Funeral will take place privately in St. Killian’s Church, New Inn, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Bullaun Cemetery.

Margaret also known as Peggy Lally

Manchester, England and formerly of Carrowbrowne, Castlegar. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Peggy Lally’s life will be held at a later date.

Patrick Joseph also known as Joe Maguire

Ballinalahy, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Joe Maguire will take place privately today at 3 in St. Marys Church, Menlough. Private funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Menlough.

Richard also known as Hack Hackett

Gentian Hill, Knocknacarra and formerly of Bohermore, Woodquay and Claddagh. Private cremation will take place today. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice.