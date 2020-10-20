Death Notices Tuesday 20th October, 2020

Pauline Prunty nee Regan

Suncroft Court, Taylor’s Hill and Moycullen Nursing Home and formerly of New York and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Mass for Pauline Prunty will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, for family. Cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Joseph’s Parish Church Webcam.

Dara Millane

Harlesden, London and Inishmore, Aran Islands. Mass for Dara Millane will take place on Thursday at 10 in Our Lady of Willesden Church, Nicoll Road, Harlesden. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kensal Green, London. Mass will be streamed live online on the Willesden Shrine website.

Theresa Finnerty

Ballygurrane, Athenry. Removal from Gardener’s Funeral Home today following prayers at 1:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass Theresa Finnerty at 2. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on Athenry Parish Webcam.