Death Notices Tuesday 20th April 2021

Elizabeth also known as Beth Harty nee Casey

Moyode House, Athenry and formerly of 73 Dundalk Road, Crossmaglen, Armagh. Private family mass for Beth Harty will take place on Thursday at 3 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Finnerty

St. Teresa’s Park, Ballinasloe and Curraghboy, Co. Roscommon. Private mass for Michael Finnerty will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Tisrara Cemetery, Four Roads.

Ann McFadden nee Quinn

Salthill and formerly of Corragaun, Newport, Co. Mayo. Private family mass for Ann McFadden will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 1 in the Church of Christ the King, Saltihll. Mass will be streamed live online on the Salthill Parish webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Concern.

Conor Finch

Cappacur, Tynagh. Mass for Conor Finch will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban Cemetery.

Sister Nora Caulfield formerly known as Sister Augustine

Sisters of Mercy, Castlerea, St. Vincents and late of Seanaghurráin, Spiddal. Mass for Sister Nora Caulfield will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Galway Cathedral for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary Molloy

Lurgan Park, Renmore. Mass for Mary Molloy will take place privately this morning at 11 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Committal service will follow in Shannon Crematorium for close family. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Luke Mannion

Ballinastack, Glenamaddy. In his 96th year. Mass for Luke Mannion will take place privately today at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy. Mass will be streamed live online on Alan Hunt Photography facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Glenamaddy Old Cemetery.