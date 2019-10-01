Death Notices Tuesday 1st October, 2019

Daniel also known as Danny Craughwell

Connolly, Co. Clare and formerly of Inishannagh Park, Newcastle. Mass for Danny Craughwell on Wednesday at 12 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to, Pieta House.

Edward also known as Eddie Richardson

St James’ Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Moycullen, Carna and Germany. Arriving at Carna Church, Carna tomorrow Wednesday at 4. Mass for Eddie Richardson on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moyrus Cemetery, Carna.

Marie Ward-Delaney

Cois na hAbhainn, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam and formerly of McAuley Drive, Artane, Dublin. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St Bernard’s Church Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Marie Ward-Delaney tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Brother Martin George Thompson OFM

The Abbey Church, Francis Street and formerly of Dublin. Reposing in The Abbey Church, Francis Street this evening from 5.30, with prayers at 7. Mass for Brother Martin George Thompson tomorrow Wednesday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Eileen Donelan nee Hoary

Killimor and Tiernascragh. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor, this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Eileen Donelan tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Hugh McGrath

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Hugh McGrath tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.