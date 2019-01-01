Death Notices Tuesday 1st January, 2019

Mark Killilea

Caherhugh House, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at his home tomorrow Wednesday from 4 until 8. Private removal on Thursday to Sacred Heart Church, Belclare to arrive for mass for Mark Killilea at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clare-Tuam Cemetery. House private Thursday and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care or Hospice Home Care Team.

Mary Hayden nee O’Shea

Gaelcarraig Park, Newcastle. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Mary Hayden on Thursday at 10. Private Cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister De Sales Keane

Sisters of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of Marie, Oranmore. Reposing at Mercy Convent Chapel, Loughrea, today from 3 until 6. Mass for Sister De Sales Keane tomorrow Wednesday at 2.30 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery.

Grainne Uí Chonghaile nee Ní Mhainnín

Lurgan Village, Inisheer, Aran Islands and formerly of Kilbricken, Rosmuc. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 12. Removal at 4 to Rossaveal Harbour for the 6 ferry to Inisheer. Reposing again at her home, Inisheer tomorrow Wednesday from 12 until 8. Mass for Grainne Uí Chonghaile on Thursday at 12.30 in Seipeal Mhuire, Inisheer. Funeral afterwards to Teampall Chaomháin Cemetery, Inisheer. House private outside of reposing time and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Bridie Conroy nee Duggan

Caherlavine, Loughrea and formerly of The Shamrock Bar, Cross Street, Athenry. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Bridie Conroy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Bridget also known as Dolly Fahy nee McCarthy

Liss, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Dolly Fahy tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Joseph Reidy

Cricket Fields and formerly of Forty Acres, Tuam and New York. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Joseph Reidy tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Laurence Joyce

Derryada East, Recess. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard today from 3. Removal at 5 to St. Patrick’s Church, Recess, arriving at 6 approximately. Mass for Laurence Joyce tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad Cemetery.