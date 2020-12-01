Death Notices Tuesday 1st December 2020

print

John Kelly also known as Johnny Kelly Feeney

Whitepark, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. In his 98th year. Mass for Johnny Kelly Feeney will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward, for family. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Jimmy Creaven

Alverno Drive, Athlone and formerly of Woodbrook, Newbridge. Funeral for Jimmy Creaven will take place privately, for family only. House private, by request.

Margaret Kennedy nee Tierney

14 Caheroyan Drive, Athenry. Mass for Margaret Kennedy will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society and Breast Cancer Ireland.

Roisín Hayes nee Moylan

Kinvara and Co. Limerick. Mass for Roisín Hayes will take place privately today in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Children’s Grief Centre, Limerick.