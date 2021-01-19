Death Notices Tuesday 19th January 2021

print

Tom Fleming

Clonfert, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tom Fleming will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Our Lady of Clonfert Church, Clonfert. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Jackie Burke

Water Lane, Bohermore. Arriving at St. Patricks Church, Forster Street tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Jackie Burke at 11. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Gerald Ryan

Carrowpadden, Dunmore. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore tomorrow Wednesday for private mass for Gerald Ryan at 12, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on the church website. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Christine also known as Chris Harrison nee Morrissey

16 Aonach, Ballinasloe. Mass for Chris Harrison will take place privately today at 12 in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on church services.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.