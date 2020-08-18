Death Notices Tuesday 18th August, 2020

Kitty Qualter nee Gannon

Tonegurrane, Corrandulla. Mass for Kitty Qualter will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private, by request.

Anne Kennedy nee Craughwell

Kylemore Abbey, Loughrea. Reposing at the family residence. Mass for Anne Kennedy will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society.

Tommy Kelly

Oaklands, Salthill and formerly of Ballinfoyle. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday from 5 until 7, for family and friends. Mass for Tommy Kelly will take place on Thursday at 12 in Christ the King Church, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery.

Caroline Walsh nee McBennett

The Orchard, Ballybane Road. Removal today to The Holy Family Church, Mervue for private mass for Caroline Walsh at 12. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Jorge also known as Nino Tapia Martinez

Glenn Bhán, Ballybane and formerly of Chile. Funeral cortege to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Jorge Tapia Martinez at 11. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online by searching Holy Family Church Mervue on Youtube.

Margaret Maloney nee Barrett

Park, Rosscahill. Mass for Margaret Maloney will take place privately today at 12 in Killanin Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Peadar Donlon

Knockatee, Dunmore. Mass for Peadar Donlon will take place privately, today at 12 in the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio and will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.com. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.