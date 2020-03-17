Death Notices Tuesday 17th March, 2020

Frank O’Grady

Clough, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Ballaghderreen, Co. Roscommon. Removal on Wednesday morning at 12 to Cummer Cemetery. Memorial mass at a later date. House private to family, by request.

John Ruane

Fohenagh, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. John’s private burial will take place this evening in Fohenagh Cemetery.

Lynn Rocke nee Hogan

Cloonreleagh West, Mountbellew and formerly of Manchester UK. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Lynn Rocke tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Marys Church, Mountbellew for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.

Moira Sweeney nee Madden

Church Avenue, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral will take place. A memorial service is planned in St. Cuans Church, Ahascragh at a later date.

John O’ Connor

Church Street, Dunmore. Funeral cortege leaving his house this morning to the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas Dunmore for mass for John O’ Connor at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Funeral mass will be broadcast on local radio 108FM. House private and family flowers only, by request.