Death Notices Tuesday 16th February 2021

Pat Melia

Cloonnabinnia, Moycullen and formerly of Larragan, Rosscahill. Mass for Pat Melia will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 2 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Martha Neylon nee Glynn

formerly of Beech Park, Oranmore, Birmingham, Enlgand and Traught, Kinvara. In her 91st year. Mass for Martha Neylon will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Kierans Church, Doorus, Kinvara, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinderreen and Kinvara parishes facebook page. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Micheál Muldoon

Knocknacarra, Salthill and Abbeyfeale and formerly of Kilgarvan, Bonniconlon, Co. Mayo. Mass for Micheál Muldoon will take place today at 12 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery, Turloughmore.