Death Notices Tuesday 16th April, 2019

Martin Naughton

Garbally, Ballinasloe and formerly of Roscommon Town. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Martin Naughton tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

John also known as Jack Flynn

Cullinagh, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Jack Flynn tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilnadeema Cemetery.

Proinséas also known as Frankie Ó hÓgartaigh nee Byrne

Moyola Park, Newcastle and formerly of Dundrum, Dublin. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Frankie Ó hÓgartaigh tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Society of St. Vincent De Paul Galway.

Bridget O’Meara nee Leonard

Corlea, Caher, Co. Clare and formerly of Slievanour. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Feakle this evening from 6.30 with prayers at 8. Mass for Bridget O’Meara tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Flagmount. Funeral afterwards to Feakle Cemetery.