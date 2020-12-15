Death Notices Tuesday 15th December 2020

print

Peter Donohue

Rooskeybeg, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Funeral cortege will leave St. Colman’s Funeral Home, Claremorris on Thursday at 11:40 to St. Colman’s Church, Claremorris for mass for Peter Donohue at 12, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on O’Malley Livestream facebook page and will be broadcast on parish radio. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Peter Murphy

Chequer Hill, Dunmore. In his 78th year. Funeral cortege will arrive at Christ the King Church, Kiltevna tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Peter Murphy at 12, for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Kiltevna Cemetery.

Joe Hume

Strawberry Fields, Ballymoneen, Craughwell and formerly of Tullamore, Co. Offaly. A private committal service will take place for Joe Hume tomorrow Wednesday.

Joseph Smyth

Glenascaul, Oranmore. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Joseph Smyth at 12. Interment to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request.

Kathleen Holian nee McGrath

Clooncurreen, Menlough, Ballinasloe. In her 100th year. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Marys Church, Skehanagh today for private mass for Kathleen Holian at 12. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery. House private, by request.

Ann Warde

Ballymoe Road, Glenamaddy and formerly of Shannagh, Glenamaddy. Mass for Ann Warde will take place today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Glenamaddy Cemetery. House private, by request.

Michael Shally

Cloonteen, Kilconly. Mass for Michael Shally will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 in St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mauna Walsh nee Frain

Westbrook, Barna Road, Salthill and London and formerly of Charlestown, Co. Mayo. Arriving at St. James’ Church, Charlestown, Co. Mayo tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Mauna Walsh at 11, for family and friends. Mass will be streamed live online on MCN Media. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Kelly

Brampton Care Home, Oranmore and formerly of Briarhill, Castlegar. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Holy Family Church, Mervue this morning for private mass for Michael Kelly at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on the Holy Family Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to Bohermore Cemetery

Margaret also known as Maggie Kelly nee Egan

Flaskagh, Dunmore. Removal today to the Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore for private mass for Maggie Kelly at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on YouTube. Funeral afterwards to Kiltevna Cemetery.