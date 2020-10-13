Death Notices Tuesday 13th October, 2020

Michael O’Shaughnessy

Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballylara, Ardrahan. Mass for Michael O’Shaughnessy will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahan-kilchreest.com

Mary Ellen Kelly nee Daly

Ochilbeg, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Ellen Kelly will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Seán Thornton better known as Mhicil Thornton

Baile an tSleíbhe, Spiddal. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 7, for family and friends only. Removal tomorrow Wednesday morning at 11 to Cill Éinne Church, Spiddal, for private mass for Seán Thornton at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kathy Connolly nee Robinson

Ballyglass, Turloughmore and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare. Removal from her home tomorrow Wednesday to the Church of our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for private mass for Kathy Connolly at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Lackagh Church Live Youtube. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning, by request.

Sean also known as Scobie Creaven

Menlo. Reposing at his home today from 3 until 6. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Menlo Cemetery for private family mass for Sean Creaven, followed by burial. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway branch of the RNLI or the Injured Jockeys Fund. Memorial mass in celebration of Sean Creaven’s life will be held at a later date.

Mary Flaherty

Crestwood and formerly of Eyre Street. Mass for Mary Flaherty will take place today at 11 in the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Memorial mass in celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

James also known as Seamie Staunton

7 Park Road, Athenry and formerly of Northgate Street, Athenry. Reposing privately today at Gardeners Funeral Home from 6 until 8. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request.

Mary Kyne nee Mitchell

Loughwell, Moycullen and formerly of Dunmore. Mass for Mary Kyne will take place today at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michelle Cahill nee Rooney

Shanbally, Craughwell and formerly of Blain, Athenry. Mass for Michelle Cahill will take place today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care Galway.