Death Notices Tuesday 13th April 2021

Mary Rushe

University Road and formerly of Dunmore. Mass for Mary Rushe will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Galway Cathedral, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on the Galway Cathedral Webcam. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Michael Geraghty

4 Grattan Park, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe and formerly of Cloongowna, Lavally, Tuam. Mass for Michael Geraghty will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 1 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Clonberne for family and friends only. Mass will be streamed live online and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. House private, by request.

Michael Farragher

Mervue. Mass for Michael Farragher will take place privately this morning at 11 in the Holy Family Church, Mervue, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Paddy also known as Paddy Joe Sweeney

Dublin 9 and formerly of Corrandulla. A private family funeral will take place for Paddy Joe Sweeney. Mass will be streamed live online tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 on churchservices.tv/mountargus.

Peter also known as Small Pete O’Neill

Sandyvale Lawn and formerly of St. Dominicks Road, Claddagh. Mass for Peter O’Neill will take place privately this morning at 11 in St. Marys Church, The Claddagh. Mass will be streamed live online on dominicans claddagh.ie. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the R.N.L.I.