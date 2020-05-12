Death Notices Tuesday 12th May, 2020

Sr. Mary also known as Sr. Etna O’Donovan FMDM

The Franciscan Convent, Ballinasloe and formerly of Clonakilty, Co. Cork. Funeral service for Sr. Etna O’Donovan will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Patrick also known as P.I O’Flaherty

Hazel Park, Newcastle. Funeral will take place privately today. Memorial mass in celebration of P.I O’Flaherty’s life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Brendan Donohue

Mountpleasant, Loughrea. Mass for Brendan Donohue will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie.