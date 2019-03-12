Death Notices Tuesday 12th March, 2019

James also known as Jimmy Freeman

Kiltulla, Oranmore. Reposing at Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue, this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St Columba’s Church Castlegar, for mass for Jimmy Freeman at 1. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Margaret also known as Ita Cronin nee Curley

Bishoptown, Cork and formerly of Ballinasloe. Reposing at Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road on Thursday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road. Mass for Ita Cronin on Friday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to St. James Cemetery.