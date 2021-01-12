Death Notices Tuesday 12th January 2021

print

Frank Mortimer

Shrule, Co. Mayo. Mass for Frank Mortimer will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Shrule. Mass will be streamed live online on Shrule Parish facebook page and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Shrule Cemetery.

Mary O’Neill nee Meehan

Athenry Road, Tuam. Mass for Mary O’Neill will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 2 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Fr. Connla Ó Dúláine S.J (Delaney)

Cherryfield Nursing Home, Milltown Park, Dublin. In his 90th year. Mass for Fr. Connla Ó Dúláine S.J will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in the Jesuit Church, Gardiner Street, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on gardiner st parish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Humphrey Counihan

Fergus Lawn, Tulla Road, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Limerick and Streamstown, Peterswell. Mass for Humphrey Counihan will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 10 in Ennis Cathedral, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ennis Parish Webcam. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium at 12.

Brendan Varley

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Carnageehy, Milltown. Mass for Brendan Varley will take place privately tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Mass will be streamed live online. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Aidan Murphy

Belville, Athenry and formerly of the U.K. Mass for Aidan Murpy will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for family. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry.

Anita Haverty nee Maher

Beechwood Close, Caherwalter, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea today at 12:45 for mass for Anita Haverty at 1, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on loughrea cathedral.ie or on church services.tv. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Lydia Hilty

Clonmoylan House, Clonmoylan, Portumna. Mass for Lydia Hilty will take place privately today at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Looscaun. Private cremation to follow. House private, by request.

Bridie Corcoran nee Connell

Menlo. Mass for Bridie Corcoran will take place privately today at 11 in St. Columbas’ Church, Castlegar, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery. House private, by request.

Ray Dempsey

Moylough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Ray Dempsey will take place privately today at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Moylough, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.