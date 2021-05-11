Death Notices Tuesday 11th May 2021

print

Mary Mulllin

Stonepark, Dunmore. Mass for Mary Mullin will take place on Thursday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Garrafrauns. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.

Michael also known as Mick Kilkelly

Doonbeg, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Funeral cortege will leave the family residence tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 to St. Colmans Church, Corofin for private family mass for Mick Kilkelly at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Cremation to follow in Shannon Cematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí, the West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation.

Eileen Curran nee Walsh

Doire Lochann, Spiddal and formerly of Furbo. Removal from her residence in Doire Lochann tomorrow Wednesday at 11:15 to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra for private mass for Eileen Curran at 12. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach cemetery.

John Mulcahy

Oranmore and formerly of Gleann na Coille, Barna Road. Removal from his home in Gleann na Coille tomorrow Wednesday at 10 to arrive at St. Aloysius Church, Breaffy, Castlebar for mass for John Mulcahy at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/breaffy. Interment to follow in Breaffy Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Morgan O’Connell

Ballymote Road, Tuam. Private mass for Morgan O’Connell will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online via link www.farewellfilms.ie. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Vincent de Paul

Kathleen Burke nee Carr

Rian Luachra, Ballybane and Mervue. Private mass for Kathleen Burke will take place tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online via links https://mervueparish.ie or on https://churchtv3.eu/mervue/ Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Paddy Keating

Glenina Heights and formerly of Ballymacward. Removal from his home today to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue for mass for Paddy Keating at 12 for family only. Mass will be streamed live online via links https://mervueparish.ie or on https://churchtv3.eu/mervue/. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore.