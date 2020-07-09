Death Notices Thursday 9th July, 2020

Paddy Donovan

22 The Orchard, Gort and formerly of Crowe Street, Gort. Mass for Paddy Donovan will take place privately, on Saturday at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Gort. Private funeral afterwards to Mountpleasant Cemetery, Loughrea.

Michael Divilly

Lissacarra, Kilkerrin. Mass for Michael Divilly will take place privately on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.

Karen Gannon nee Simon

Sonnagh, Portumna. Reposing privately at her home today from 4 until 6. Mass for Karen Gannon will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Brigids Church, Portumna. Private funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery, Newcastle, Athenry.

Michael Cleary

Beechwood Park, Ballybane Road and formerly of Dangan, Tuam. Mass for Michael Cleary will take place privately, on Saturday at 11 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care, UHG.

George Varghese

Palace Fields, Tuam. Mass for George Varghese will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Tuam Parish Webcam.

Padraic Conroy

Sliabhan, Ballybane and formerly of Roskeeda, Rosmuc. Mass for Padraic Conroy will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in Ballybane Church. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.