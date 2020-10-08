Death Notices Thursday 8th October, 2020

Martin Hardiman

Cloughanover, Headford. Mass for Martin Hardiman will take place privately tomorrow Friday at 12:30 in St. Marys Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. House private, by request.

Ali Herviaux

Carrownaseer, Dunmore. Mass for Ali Herviaux will take place privately, tomorrow Friday at 12 in the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.com and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Pieta House.

Maura Winzar nee Ryan

Margate, Kent and formerly of Colmcille Road, Shantalla. Funeral arrangements for Maura Winzar to be announced later.

Mary Carpenter nee Connolly

St. Nicholas Road, The Claddagh. Funeral for Mary Carpenter will take place privately. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.