Death Notices Thursday 6th May 2021

print

Joe Collevy

Cloonfarriaus, Mountbellew. Private mass for Joe Collevy will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Mountbellew. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Paul Flynn

Ardcarn, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege will leave his home tomorrow Friday to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe for private mass for Paul Flynn at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Family flowers only, by request.

Jack Davies

The Orchard, Kingston. Following a blessing in his home tomorrow Friday, funeral cortege will leave at 12 via Kingston, Knocknacarra Road, Galway Golf Club to Seapoint Roundabout back to Blackrock and Threadneedle Road,Taylors Hill, St. Marys College, UHG and NUIG to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for private committal service for Jack Davies at 2. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice foundation.

Tessie Kennedy nee Costello

Gloves, Athenry. Private family mass will take place tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Peter and Pauls Church, Kiltullagh. Mass will be streamed live online on kiltullaghchurch.com. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Memorial mass in celebration of Tessie Kennedys life will be held at a later date.

Kathleen Shaughnessy nee Larkin

Garbally Demense, Ballinasloe. Private mass for Kathleen Shaughnessy will take place today at 12 in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass will be streamed live online on churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Nora also known as Norie Curley nee Glynn

Ballyeighter, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Private mass for Norie Curley will take place this morning at 11 in St. Cuans Church, Ahascragh. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Chapelfinnerty Cemetery.

Larry Murphy

Tiaquin, Colemanstown, Ballinasloe. Private family mass will take place today at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle. Mass will be streamed live online on churchmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeenkerrill Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Larry Murphys life will be held at a later date.